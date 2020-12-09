Expert-led workshops at SEF 2020 cultivate more impact-focused entrepreneurs

Don’t miss three illuminating free-to-attend workshops today at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival; register here.

SHARJAH – At the ongoing fourth annual edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2020, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has curated five expert-led workshops to empower entrepreneurs and enable them to develop winning mindsets in these challenging times. Organised under the theme #BeTheHero, Sheraa’s flagship event has gone fully virtual for the first time and is taking place until December 10.

The festival’s workshop agenda reflects a continuation of Sheraa’s efforts to cultivate an entrepreneurial culture that encourages experimentation, self-reflection, and critical thought, as part of its mission to develop a world-class entrepreneurship ecosystem in the emirate.

Tune into SEF 2020 today to learn collective heroism, emotional intelligence and changemaking

Three exciting workshops are set to take place today, Tuesday December 8, led by SEF 2020 partner The School of Life, an organization dedicated to helping people lead more resilient and fulfilled lives through practical workshops and seminars. Today’s sessions are designed to contribute to the personal growth of both established and aspiring entrepreneurs and changemakers.

The first, titled Collective Heroism and taking place from 4-5 pm (GST), features School of Life coach and consultant Susan Kahn, and is focused on the importance of collaboration in entrepreneurship and how to communicate effectively and collaborate successfully for the greater good.

Right after, from 5-6pm (GST) is the second session titled The Emotionally Intelligent Entrepreneur. Monica McCarthy – community impresario, public speaker, and messaging consultant – will be teaching entrepreneurs how to develop self-awareness, emotional control, self-motivation, empathy and the specific relationship skills required to succeed professionally as well as personally.

Fiona Buckland, Life Coach and Writer, will lead the final workshop of the day titled Leading Through Change, from 6-7 pm (GST). With agility and flexibility becoming pre-requisites for success in these highly volatile times, the workshop will show entrepreneurs how to foster an agile and adaptive culture at the workplace to enable their staff to overcome any situation.

For the first time in SEF’s history, the entire line-up of workshops, discussions and activities are free to attend, and can be accessed simply by registering on https://hopin.com/events/sharjah-entrepreneurship-festival. This is part of Sheraa’s commitment to ensure that the education and empowerment of entrepreneurial minds through SEF 2020 is accessible to the entire global community, particularly given the tumultuous year brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, entrepreneurs learned about how to create their own unique path to success by shifting their mindsets through two illuminating workshops led by renowned energy healer and mindset coach, Silfath Pinto.

The first, titled Money and Abundance: The Tipping Point took attendees back to a phase in their growing-up years when their mindset regarding money and abundance were first formed and taught them how to circumvent the limiting beliefs about prosperity they had formed in childhood, which were subconsciously holding them back from succeeding.

In the second, titled The Entrepreneur Edge: Fundamental Mindset Shifts, Pinto revealed how entrepreneurs could change their fundamental mindsets to succeed in times of crisis by shifting their perspective on situations and adopting more innovative approaches.

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2020, powered by Sahab Smart Solutions, is being held in strategic partnership with Sultan Bin Al Owais Real Estate, with support from Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah). Held every year since 2017, the aim of this festival is to cultivate the entrepreneurial mindset and inspire the next generation of changemakers. Over the years, SEF has seen 200+ showcasing startups, 240+ local and international speakers, and 8,000+ attendees.