Web Desk
03:45 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal all set to tie the knot today
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding will take place today, December 9, at Six Senses Fort in Madhupur Sawai district of Rajasthan, India, after months of speculation and rumours. 

According to the Indian media, the couple will get married in the afternoon. The wedding festivities began with VicKat hosting a private party for guests on Tuesday. Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies reportedly took place on Wednesday for friends and family. 

Amid wedding festivities, Kaif has been inactive on her Instagram account for a week. Moreover, As per ETimes, the Tiger Zinda Hai star is covering most of her wedding expenses, handling 75 per cent of all the payments.

According to the report, the wedding venue at the Six Senses Fort Barwara has been given rent-free for the couple for marketing purposes. Katrina is managing the rest of the payments and signing more cheques than Kaushal, reports BollywoodLife.

The couple’s massive fan following will get full access to the inside of the destination wedding as the couple officially sold the telecast rights of their wedding to streaming giant Amazon Prime Video for INR 800 million. Their wedding video will reportedly premiere on the digital platform in early 2022. 

The wedding guest list includes celebrities such as Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur and Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, among others.

