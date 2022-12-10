From Mahira Khan to Humaima Malick: Here's all the Pakistani celebrities joining latest AI image trend

If you're looking to turn yourself into a Disney princess, an intergalactic alien, or even a superhero, the latest AI generating image application, Lensa, with its cutting edge technology of photo-creativity, is the answer.

This cut-throat virtual advancement is the latest trend for its striking images and accurate projections. While the entire world jumps on the latest trend, Lollywood's royalty didn't stay behind, and treated their fans with some of the best AI images available on the internet.

For those unversed, the app requires payment to transform one's image with AI.

Talking about Lollywood divas and their trendsetting influences, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Ali Zafar, and Amar Khan including others have shared their scintillating pictures, and it is safe to say, the internet is utterly obsessed.

Mahira Khan transformed her Mukhoo Jattni look into a vintage princess with braided locks, and chunky gold accessories.

And, she received love and appreciation from other celebrities and her fans.

Actor-turned-singer Ali Zafar went for a rather peng look with pink hair, green eyes and a clean shaved face.

The Legend of Maula Jatt diva Humaima Malick uploaded a series of images showing her hair in soft locks and a messy bun.

Posing as s floral princess avatar, a superhero, and an Egyptian princess, actress Amar Khan wrote, "Artificial Intelligence tends to paint some fun portraits."

