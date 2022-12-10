From Mahira Khan to Humaima Malick: Here's all the Pakistani celebrities joining latest AI image trend

Noor Fatima
04:46 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
From Mahira Khan to Humaima Malick: Here's all the Pakistani celebrities joining latest AI image trend
Source: Instagram
Share

If you're looking to turn yourself into a Disney princess, an intergalactic alien, or even a superhero, the latest AI generating image application, Lensa, with its cutting edge technology of photo-creativity, is the answer.

This cut-throat virtual advancement is the latest trend for its striking images and accurate projections. While the entire world jumps on the latest trend, Lollywood's royalty didn't stay behind, and treated their fans with some of the best AI images available on the internet.

For those unversed, the app requires payment to transform one's image with AI.

Talking about Lollywood divas and their trendsetting influences, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Ali Zafar, and Amar Khan including others have shared their scintillating pictures, and it is safe to say, the internet is utterly obsessed.

Mahira Khan transformed her Mukhoo Jattni look into a vintage princess with braided locks, and chunky gold accessories.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

And, she received love and appreciation from other celebrities and her fans.   

Actor-turned-singer Ali Zafar went for a rather peng look with pink hair, green eyes and a clean shaved face.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

The Legend of Maula Jatt diva Humaima Malick uploaded a series of images showing her hair in soft locks and a messy bun.

Posing as s floral princess avatar, a superhero, and an Egyptian princess, actress Amar Khan wrote, "Artificial Intelligence tends to paint some fun portraits."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Amar Khan (@amarkhanlove)

We'll be sharing more about this trend in our upcoming stories, so stay tuned!

Lollywood stars shine at Lux Style Awards 2022 ... 02:39 PM | 25 Nov, 2022

The extravaganza of Pakistan's coveted award show, Lux Style Awards, is the moment of the year and this time, the event ...

More From This Category
#MeraDilYehPukarayAaja dance girl to star in a ...
05:14 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
Sajal Aly sets temperature soaring with new bold ...
11:05 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
Is Absa Komal justified in criticising viral ...
02:52 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
Internet in fits as Pakistani YouTuber gifts a ...
11:57 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
Mahira Khan's bag misplaced by Saudi Airlines
10:41 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Salman Faisal breaks silence about the ongoing ...
04:21 PM | 10 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#MeraDilYehPukarayAaja dance girl to star in a music video with CJ Dhillon
05:14 PM | 10 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr