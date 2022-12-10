Internet in fits as Pakistani YouTuber gifts a donkey to wife on wedding
Web Desk
11:57 AM | 10 Dec, 2022


LAHORE – The latest couple in town is Azlan Shah and Warisha, the social media influencers turned Youtubers, who tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony earlier this week.

As their wedding photoshoot continues to receive appreciation from fans on social media, photos of the couple have emerged where the groom is presenting a unique gift to his life partner.

Taking to Twitter, Shah explained the reason behind his bizarre act. “I always knew that @warisha.jk loves baby Donkeys so here’s a wedding gift to her from my side,” he wrote.

He added that they have also adopted the mother of the foal as they did not want to separate them.

The unusual gift from the desi content creator received mixed reactions from fans. Here's how people reacted:

