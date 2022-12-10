Internet in fits as Pakistani YouTuber gifts a donkey to wife on wedding
Share
LAHORE – The latest couple in town is Azlan Shah and Warisha, the social media influencers turned Youtubers, who tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony earlier this week.
As their wedding photoshoot continues to receive appreciation from fans on social media, photos of the couple have emerged where the groom is presenting a unique gift to his life partner.
Taking to Twitter, Shah explained the reason behind his bizarre act. “I always knew that @warisha.jk loves baby Donkeys so here’s a wedding gift to her from my side,” he wrote.
He added that they have also adopted the mother of the foal as they did not want to separate them.
View this post on Instagram
The unusual gift from the desi content creator received mixed reactions from fans. Here's how people reacted:
Azlan shah gifted baby Donkey to his wife warisha javed khan as a wedding gift 😐— Sheraxii Tweets (@i_mAfridi) December 9, 2022
خود کافی نہیں تھا کیا ۔۔۔؟ 🤭😂 pic.twitter.com/5P9MqqRB86
Gift your wife a baby donkey so people can't tell who's being targeted when she says "khoti ke bche" https://t.co/W8gBayoYtA— Aunty baby (@kemkokilla) December 8, 2022
Newlyweds Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan share their ... 09:00 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
The latest couple in town aka trending influencer couple Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan recreate their first picture ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- OIC chief Hissein Taha arrives in Pakistan on official visit12:21 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
-
- Good news for Pakistani content creators as Facebook enables ...11:32 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
-
- PAKvENG, 2nd Test – Babar Azam dismissed early as Pakistan resume ...10:32 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022