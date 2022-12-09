PAKvENG – Debutant Abrar Ahmed takes 7 wickets as England bowled out for 281 on Day 1
Share
MULTAN – England bowled out for 281 in the first innings against Pakistan on Day 1 of the second Test at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Pakistani debutant Abrar Ahmed picked up 7 wickets and leg spinner Zahid Mehmood got three wickets.
England’s Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope scored half centuries. Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bat first.
2️⃣2️⃣ overs— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 9, 2022
1️⃣1️⃣4️⃣ runs
7️⃣ wickets
Man of the moment Abrar Ahmed! ✨#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/zLaPtG5unr
The hosts are already without pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, who misses the series following an appendicitis surgery, and further injuries have forced them to make three changes.
Fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are out, along with top-order batsman Azhar Ali.
A terrific achievement on debut 🙌— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 9, 2022
Adulations for Abrar Ahmed 🌟#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/kCRUF1QrEc
The home side have replaced them with all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf and uncapped spinner Abrar Ahmed.
Squads:
Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Abdullah Shafique, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Saud Shakeel, 5 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 6 Agha Salman, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Zahid Mahmood, 10 Abrar Ahmed, 11 Mohammad Ali
England: England: 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope (wk), 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Ben Stokes (capt), 7 Will Jacks, 8 Ollie Robinson, 9 Jack Leach, 10 Mark Wood, 11 James Anderson
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
- PAKvENG – Debutant Abrar Ahmed takes 7 wickets as England bowled ...02:10 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Supreme Court declares Reko Diq mine revival agreement legal01:27 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Saba Faisal thanks fans and friends for their support in hard times12:49 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- BHC orders quashing of FIRs registered against PTI Senator Azam Swati12:10 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Ali Zafar suggests practices to subside anxiety11:47 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
- 'Parizaad' famed Ilma Jaffri dazzles fans with gorgeous bridal shoot11:35 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
-
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022