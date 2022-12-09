PAKvENG – England win the toss and elect to bat first against injury-hit Pakistan
Share
MULTAN – England won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test against Pakistan in Multan on Friday.
The hosts are already without pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, who misses the series following an appendicitis surgery, and further injuries have forced them to make three changes.
Fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are out, along with top-order batsman Azhar Ali.
The home side have replaced them with all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf and uncapped spinner Abrar Ahmed.
🚨 T O S S A L E R T 🚨— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 9, 2022
🪙 England win the toss and elect to bat first 🏏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/hekE8XfXIs
Squads:
Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Abdullah Shafique, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Saud Shakeel, 5 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 6 Agha Salman, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Zahid Mahmood, 10 Abrar Ahmed, 11 Mohammad Ali
England: England: 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope (wk), 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Ben Stokes (capt), 7 Will Jacks, 8 Ollie Robinson, 9 Jack Leach, 10 Mark Wood, 11 James Anderson
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- #BHC #FIRs #PTI #AzamSwati #DailyPakistan12:10 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- PM Shehbaz stresses need to eradicate corruption from Pakistan11:40 AM | 9 Dec, 2022
- PAKvENG – England win the toss and elect to bat first against ...11:04 AM | 9 Dec, 2022
- vivo V23 remained top searched smartphone in Pakistan for 202210:36 AM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:26 AM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Ali Zafar suggests practices to subside anxiety11:47 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
- 'Parizaad' famed Ilma Jaffri dazzles fans with gorgeous bridal shoot11:35 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Tauseeq Haider to mark international debut with Turkish drama10:53 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022