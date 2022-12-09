Prime suspect in 12-year-old Karachi girl’s rape, murder case arrested
Share
KARACHI – Police on Friday arrested a suspect for raping and killing a 12-year-old girl in an area of the southern port city.
The suspect has been identified as Irfan, who is plumber by profession. A case has been registered against him on a complaint filed by the victim’s parents.
The mother of the girl told police that her husband had called the plumber for some maintenance work on Sunday but he visited the home on Thursday when her daughter was alone at the home.
“I don’t know how he made my daughter to open the door,” she whimpered, adding that her daughter was an eighth grade student and wanted to become a doctor.
Initial postmortem report suggested that the girl died due to suffocation. The parents of the victims have demanded justice in the case.
Visually impaired student raped by music teacher, ... 05:54 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
LAHORE – A visually impaired student was gang raped by two men at a state-run special education centre in ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Prime suspect in 12-year-old Karachi girl’s rape, murder case ...06:58 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Mahira Khan and Hrithik Roshan rub shoulders at Red Sea International ...06:42 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan announces to provide medical education to prisoners06:23 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan launches first ever animal rights curriculum05:58 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- TikToker Ayesha Akram faces arrest for defying court orders in ...05:35 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Inside the lavish wedding of Fazila Qazi and Qaisar Khan Nizamani's ...05:09 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic breaks the internet with new photos04:47 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates 48th birthday04:21 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022