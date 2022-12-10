Salman Faisal breaks silence about the ongoing family feud

04:21 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
Lollywood's biggest controversy escalating from a blame game to open threats instigated by iconic actress Saba Faisal’s family caused a massive outcry on social media platforms. The Nikah actress shared a video message where she blamed and accused her daughter-in-law — social media influencer Neha Malik — of breaking the family.

Faisal also declared that she would sever ties with her son, Salman Faisal as well.

Following which, Neha Malik shared a cryptic post on her social media directed toward her mother-in-law and her family as being hypocrites. Malik's husband, Salman Faisal, also chimed in to school those who had been accusing the couple for causing the rift.

Faisal also broke the silence and requested everyone to stop disrespecting and insulting his wife. Taking to Instagram, the Habs actress's son posted two notes to warn the ones bullying Malik.

For those unversed, Malik and Faisal have been married for four years and have one year-old son named Rohaan.

