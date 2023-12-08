Asian Baseball Championship: Pakistan beat Palestine in crucial match

Pakistan beat Palestine by 12-3 in a must-win match of the Asian Baseball Championship in Taipei, Taiwan, on Friday.

The news of victory was shared by the Pakistan Baseball Federal on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pitchers Amjad Aslam and Amaan Khan showed a brilliant performance, helping their side to win the game with a significant margin.

“One of the greatest win by PAKISTAN TIGERS beating very strong Palestine team 12-3. Amjad Aslam & Amaan Khan made too difficult for team Palestine. Waseem, Muhammad, Sameer, Zakir, Jibran all contributed well to bring runs,” the federation wrote in a tweet.