Mohammad Zeeshan's 6-wicket haul helps Pakistan beat Nepal in U19 Asia Cup 2023

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Zeeshan took 6 wickets for 19 runs in an under-19 Asia Cup match against Nepal in Dubai on Friday.

Zeeshan has registered the second-best figures by a Pakistani player at men’s U-19 level.

Zeeshan, who has so far played only one List A game in his career, claimed 6-19 in his team’s opening game of the under-19 Asia Cup. His performance helped Pakistan bowl Nepal out for 152. Pakistan chased the target with 142 balls remaining. Zeeshan’s first wicket in the clash was that of Nepal skipper Dev Khanal, who was out for a 13-ball duck.

Mohammad Zeeshan reflects on his spell

It was the sixth time a Pakistan youngster has picked up six wickets in a men’s under-19 ODI and second-best after Shaheen Shah Afridi, who picked up 6-15 against Ireland in 2018.

Born in Faisalabad, 17-year-old Zeeshan is 6 foot 8 inches tall and he started playing hard ball only two years ago. He was picked as a travelling reserve for the ICC under-19 Men’s World Cup last year after an impressive performance in the National under-19 One Day Cup and the National under-19 Championship, which consisted of three-day games.

Zeeshan starred in the Pakistan Junior League last year, ending as the top wicket-taker, with 14 wickets at an average of 13.21 in eight games. He conceded 7.25 runs an over at a strike rate of 10.92, the best among bowlers with at least five wickets in the competition.