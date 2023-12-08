Mohammad Zeeshan's 6-wicket haul helps Pakistan beat Nepal in U19 Asia Cup 2023

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Zeeshan took 6 wickets for 19 runs in an under-19 Asia Cup match against Nepal in Dubai on Friday.
Zeeshan has registered the second-best figures by a Pakistani player at men’s U-19 level.
Zeeshan, who has so far played only one List A game in his career, claimed 6-19 in his team’s opening game of the under-19 Asia Cup. His performance helped Pakistan bowl Nepal out for 152. Pakistan chased the target with 142 balls remaining. Zeeshan’s first wicket in the clash was that of Nepal skipper Dev Khanal, who was out for a 13-ball duck.
Star of the #PAKvNEP match with a stunning 6️⃣-fer 🔥
Mohammad Zeeshan reflects on his spell 🗣️
It was the sixth time a Pakistan youngster has picked up six wickets in a men’s under-19 ODI and second-best after Shaheen Shah Afridi, who picked up 6-15 against Ireland in 2018.
Born in Faisalabad, 17-year-old Zeeshan is 6 foot 8 inches tall and he started playing hard ball only two years ago. He was picked as a travelling reserve for the ICC under-19 Men’s World Cup last year after an impressive performance in the National under-19 One Day Cup and the National under-19 Championship, which consisted of three-day games.
Zeeshan starred in the Pakistan Junior League last year, ending as the top wicket-taker, with 14 wickets at an average of 13.21 in eight games. He conceded 7.25 runs an over at a strike rate of 10.92, the best among bowlers with at least five wickets in the competition.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.23
|765.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.89
|40.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.19
|41.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.71
|930.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.02
|61.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.54
|176.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.05
|26.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.62
|747.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.22
|78.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.12
|27.42
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.94
|327.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
Gold price in Pakistan increased as the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend in the international market.
On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,390.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,050 each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Friday.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (8 December 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
