Kanwal Cheema appointed CEO FSI at Huawei Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Huawei Pakistan has appointed Kanwal Cheema as the new Chief Executive Officer for its Financial Services Industry (FSI) division, marking a significant addition to the company’s leadership as it looks to strengthen its presence in the country’s rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.

Cheema, whose career spans multinational technology firms and social-impact initiatives, brings a blend of global experience and purpose-driven innovation to her new role. Before joining Huawei, she held multiple senior leadership roles across the tech sector.

She began her career at Cisco Systems in Amsterdam as a Systems Engineer, eventually working across several regions and industry verticals. Her performance and leadership trajectory led her to the Global Account Director role in Sydney, where she oversaw major international clients.

Cheema later joined the founding team at Silicon Valley-based startup Graphiant, where she spearheaded global partnerships and marketing initiatives during the company’s early expansion.

Alongside her corporate career, she is also the founder of My Impact Meter (MIM), Pakistan’s first digital charity marketplace designed to bring transparency and trackability to philanthropy. The platform enables NGOs to operate within a structured ecosystem and allows individuals to gift essential services, such as groceries, education, and healthcare, to beneficiaries verified through CNIC.

Industry observers note that Huawei already holds a strong position within Pakistan’s technology landscape, particularly in telecommunications, cloud, and enterprise solutions. Cheema’s appointment is expected to enhance further the company’s work with financial institutions, digital service providers, and public-sector partners.

With her background blending technology, social entrepreneurship, and system-level strategy, Cheema is poised to guide Huawei Pakistan’s FSI division as it expands its footprint and drives new collaborations across the country.