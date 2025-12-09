‘They stole her childhood’: Afghan teens jailed for raping British girl

LONDON – Two teenage Afghan refugees have been convicted of kidnapping and rape of a 15-year-old girl in the UK. During the attack, the victim was physically assaulted, leaving her with long-lasting psychological trauma, fear, and disruption to her education.

Afghan refugees identified as 17-year-old Jan Jahanzeb and Israr Niazal were sentenced for athe abduction and rape of a 15-year-old girl in case with serious legal consequences of sexual assault and the impact on victims and families.

Warwick Crown Court issued prison sentences on Monday and ordered that both offenders be registered as lifelong sex offenders. The court also recommended that the boys may face deportation after serving their sentences.

During the trial, it was reported that the two boys took the girl to the Dene Type area of Leamington Spa, threw her to the ground, and raped her. Judge D. Bertodino remarked, “They stole the girl’s childhood, which can never be restored,” and stressed that the incident permanently affected the victim’s life.

The victim said, “The day my dignity was taken from me, my life as a human being changed forever. I feel unsafe outside, have stopped socializing, and my education has suffered.”

The court recommended possible deportation for both after serving their sentences. Initial incarceration will occur in a youth facility before transfer to adult prison.

The judge also highlighted the importance of public awareness, noting that lack of information can fuel misinformation and public outrage.