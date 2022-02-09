Angry people in Sindh village axe crocodile to death
Angry people in Sindh village axe crocodile to death
KARACHI – Angry people in a village in Sindh’s Mirpurkhas District reportedly killed a crocodile on Tuesday morning after it attacked a goat.

People from Mureed Khan Marri village located on Khaan Road, some 12km from the city, said the crocodile had attacked and killed their goat so they killed the crocodile with an axe.

A video showed the villagers transporting the reptile tied with a rope to another village. “We will hand over the body to a landlord and will get some reward,” one of the villagers said.

Muhammad Hasham Shar, a journalist from Mirpurkhas, said, “There is no awareness among the locals about the value of the wildlife.”

Criticising the Sindh Wildlife Department, Shar said officials were not taking any measures despite killing of animals. “This is not the first incident in Mirpurkhas,” he said.

“We see people killing animals regularly and the wildlife department is aware of these killings,” he said, adding that some influential people are patronising poachers and killers of animals.

Locals said there were a number of crocodiles in the area and they rarely attacked livestock or humans.

