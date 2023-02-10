Mathira sends pulses racing with new sizzling photos

Mathira has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Whether modelling or hosting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

She has always stood out because of her confidence, boldness, and attitude as she challenges the rigid norms of the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Stunning as ever, her captivating beauty left her fans spellbound. Her sense of style has been widely praised, as she imbues grace and elegance into every look she embodies. Her Instagram feed exudes confidence and a joyful disposition. Despite her reputation for her forthright opinions, Mathira continues to draw attention to her stylish fashion choices.

