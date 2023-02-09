Search

Moazzam Jah Ansari removed as IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Web Desk 07:28 PM | 9 Feb, 2023
Moazzam Jah Ansari removed as IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
ISLAMABAD – Inspector General Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari was removed from the post days after a deadly suicide bombing at a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines that claimed over 100 lives.

The federal government has appointed Akhtar Hayat, who is serving in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been named as the new police chief of the province.

“With the approval of the Federal Government, Mr. Akhtar Hayat, a BS-21 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in Federal investigation Agency (FIA), under Interior Division, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPG), Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders,” reads the notification issued by the Establishment Division.

On Jan 30, the brazen attack was carried out by a suicide bomber during the Zuhr prayers. The explosion was powerful enough to cave in the portion of the mosque. More than 100 people, most of them police officials, were martyred in the blast, making it the one of the deadliest attacks on the security forces. 

