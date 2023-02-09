Moazzam Jah Ansari removed as IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD – Inspector General Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari was removed from the post days after a deadly suicide bombing at a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines that claimed over 100 lives.
The federal government has appointed Akhtar Hayat, who is serving in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been named as the new police chief of the province.
“With the approval of the Federal Government, Mr. Akhtar Hayat, a BS-21 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in Federal investigation Agency (FIA), under Interior Division, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPG), Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders,” reads the notification issued by the Establishment Division.
On Jan 30, the brazen attack was carried out by a suicide bomber during the Zuhr prayers. The explosion was powerful enough to cave in the portion of the mosque. More than 100 people, most of them police officials, were martyred in the blast, making it the one of the deadliest attacks on the security forces.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 9, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270.25
|271.25
|Euro
|EUR
|290.11
|290.71
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.85
|327.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.49
|73.79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71,93
|72.23
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.3
|186.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.35
|740.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.16
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.63
|175.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.53
|723.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|298.06
|300.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
