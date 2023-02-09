Search

PSL 2023 trophy to be unveiled in Lahore today

09:08 AM | 9 Feb, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pakistan's flagship cricket tournament Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight is set to start from the next week amid fanfare, and excitement.

Days before PCB’s much-trumpeted project, a new trophy for the Pakistan Super League 2023 is set to be unveiled in Lahore’s Shalimar Bagh today on Thursday.

On this auspicious occasion, PCB chief Najam Sethi, captains, and owners of franchises are expected to grace the event. Only media accredited with PCB will be allowed to enter the venue for today’s event.

With the arrival of the country’s leading T20 league, excitement can be seen as fans are eagerly waiting for thrilling action and entertainment that will surely compensate for their misery.

In the coming days, the hyped anthem for PSL 8 will be released by top artists Asim Azhar, Shae Gill, and Faris Shafi, and Abdullah Siddique.

The first game of the match will be February 13 as defending champions Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against Multan Sultans at Multan Cricket Stadium in the opening encounter. Several fixtures will be played at Multan, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore over more than a month time and final of the tournament is scheduled to be held in Lahore on March 19.

