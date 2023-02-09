PSL 2023 trophy to be unveiled in Lahore today

LAHORE – Pakistan's flagship cricket tournament Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight is set to start from the next week amid fanfare, and excitement.
Days before PCB’s much-trumpeted project, a new trophy for the Pakistan Super League 2023 is set to be unveiled in Lahore’s Shalimar Bagh today on Thursday.
On this auspicious occasion, PCB chief Najam Sethi, captains, and owners of franchises are expected to grace the event. Only media accredited with PCB will be allowed to enter the venue for today’s event.
With the arrival of the country’s leading T20 league, excitement can be seen as fans are eagerly waiting for thrilling action and entertainment that will surely compensate for their misery.
In the coming days, the hyped anthem for PSL 8 will be released by top artists Asim Azhar, Shae Gill, and Faris Shafi, and Abdullah Siddique.
The first game of the match will be February 13 as defending champions Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against Multan Sultans at Multan Cricket Stadium in the opening encounter. Several fixtures will be played at Multan, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore over more than a month time and final of the tournament is scheduled to be held in Lahore on March 19.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 9, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.7
|297.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331
|334.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.2
|73.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|191.3
|193.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.35
|740.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.16
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.63
|175.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.53
|723.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|298.06
|300.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
