Wahab Bugti opens up about his personal life

The song Kana Yaari from Coke Studio gained widespread recognition and popularity on social media. It was widely enjoyed by the public and became a staple at weddings and other events. During a performance at a wedding, the song was also played by famous dancing group Quick Style.

The song elevated Wahab Bugti to become the leading figure in the Baloch music industry, gaining recognition both nationally and internationally. Despite facing challenges, including being a victim of the devastating floods, he stood strong and is again performing on different platforms.

Bugti recently sat down with Aamna Haider Isani for an interview, where he opened up about his personal life. The talented musician shared that he was married at the tender age of 12, in keeping with the tradition in his village. He is a proud father of 8 children.

The Kana Yaari crooner is currently mostly based in Karachi, but he has no intention of permanently settling there. He has a deep love for his village, which the Balochi people refer to as their "Watan." Despite the recognition and affection he has received in Karachi, his devotion to his hometown of Dera Murad Jamali surpasses all others.