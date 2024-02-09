Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed no change in domestic market of Pakistan in line with stability in international market on Friday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price remained unchanged at Rs215,500.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold remained unchanged at Rs184,756.

In international market, the prices of the precious metal stand at $2,033 per ounce.

On February 7, the price of the per tola gold closed at Rs215,500 after gaining Rs400. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs343 to reach Rs184,756.