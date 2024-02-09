Search

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

02:57 PM | 9 Feb, 2024
Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed no change in domestic market of Pakistan in line with stability in international market on Friday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price remained unchanged at Rs215,500.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold remained unchanged at Rs184,756.

In international market, the prices of the precious metal stand at $2,033 per ounce.

On February 7, the price of the per tola gold closed at Rs215,500 after gaining Rs400. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs343 to reach Rs184,756. 

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 9 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 9, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

On Friday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.65
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.68 751.68
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.35 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.55 26.85
Swiss Franc CHF 321.35 323.85
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

