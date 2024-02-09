Mobile phone service partially restored in Karachi

KARACHI – After being suspended all day long during the voting for general elections, cellular services have been restored in several areas of Karachi.

Along with cellular services, there are reports of partial restoration of 3G and 4G services in different areas of the port city.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said mobile phone and internet services were suspended across Pakistan owing to security threats.

After completion of polling the Interior Ministry had announced partial resumption of mobile phone services.

In a post on X a little after 8pm, it said cellular services have been restored in Bhakkar, Sargodha, Taxila, Gujar Khan Chakri, Loralai, Sibi, Jhal Magsi and all of Sindh except Malir and Karachi.

Political parties and international observes slammed the disruption of internet and mobile service in the country.