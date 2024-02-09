NA-76 Narowal Election Results 2024: Ahsan Iqbal vs Javaid Safdar Kahlon

NAROWAL – Vote count is underway across Pakistan after the polling process for general elections 2024 concluded at 5 pm on Thursday (Feb 8).

NA-76 Narowal-II is one of the sought-after contests with people eagerly waiting for results of this constituency.

As per incomplete unofficial results, leader PML-N is ahead with 7629 votes followed by PTI-backed candidate and others.

NA-76 Live Election Results 2024