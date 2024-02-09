Search

New Zealand work visa scam: 200 companies banned to hire employees

12:07 AM | 9 Feb, 2024
AUCKLAND - Nearly 200 employers in New Zealand have faced the revocation or suspension of their licenses to hire migrants as authorities ramp up investigations against potential work visa abuse. 

The immigration authorities in the country have been scrutinizing 167 additional employers under the accredited employer work visa scheme amid concerns raised since June last year regarding the exploitation of migrant workers from countries like India, China, and Bangladesh.

These workers allegedly paid hefty sums for visas but ended up with little to no work, often living in substandard conditions, triggering investigations into the scam which could bear positive results for foreigners.

Since the inception of these investigations, 136 employers have had their accreditation revoked, and 51 others have faced suspension. The government's response to these abuses has resulted in arrests, including that of an Auckland bar and restaurant owner on migrant exploitation charges and an immigration adviser for providing false information.

Moreover, approximately 200 visas issued under the scheme were canceled for individuals who remained overseas.

The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment has stated that employers who receive an employment standards sanction will be placed on the non-compliant employers list for a period of time commensurate with the severity of the sanction imposed.

The scrutiny into work visa abuse prompted a review of the accredited employer work visa scheme by the Public Service Commission, initially due in December 2023 but now delayed until later in February.

It is to be highlighted that employers seeking to hire migrants in New Zealand are reminded of their responsibilities, including ensuring that there are no local candidates available for the positions and adhering to employment and immigration laws.

These laws require employers to provide migrants with the same work conditions as New Zealanders, with penalties imposed on those found in violation. As investigations continue, both employers and migrants navigate a changing landscape in New Zealand's labor market, with authorities committed to upholding standards and safeguarding the rights of all workers.

