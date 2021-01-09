PM Imran arrives Quetta to meet with families of slain Hazara coalminers
02:00 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
Share
QUETTA – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday has arrived Quetta to meet bereaved families of the Machh incident as the Hazara community buried the slain coal miners.
Federal ministers including Interior Minister Shiekh Rashid are accompanying the premier.
The prime minister has arrived at Balochistan’s capital on a special flight from the Nur Khan airbase.
This is a breaking, more to follow...
- PM Imran arrives Quetta to meet with families of slain Hazara ...02:00 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Elon Musk urges people to use Signal over WhatsApp New Policy01:47 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Machh massacre: Funeral prayers for slain coal miners offered in ...12:29 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Fire kills 10 newborns in Indian hospital12:13 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Saudi King Salman receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine (VIDEO)11:43 AM | 9 Jan, 2021
Priyanka Chopra criticised for breaking COVID-19 protocols during London salon visit
07:51 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Yasra Rizvi and Yumna Zaidi's Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi is about human ...05:28 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Anushka Sharma lashes out on Indian media for invading privacy04:23 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Guru Randhawa sparks engagement rumours by sharing pictures with ...02:54 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021