PM Imran arrives Quetta to meet with families of slain Hazara coalminers
02:00 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
QUETTA – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday has arrived Quetta to meet bereaved families of the Machh incident as the Hazara community buried the slain coal miners.

Federal ministers including Interior Minister Shiekh Rashid are accompanying the premier.

The prime minister has arrived at Balochistan’s capital on a special flight from the Nur Khan airbase.

This is a breaking, more to follow...

