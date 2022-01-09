At least 7 tourists die after wall of rock collapses on Brazil’s lake (VIDEO)

07:26 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
At least seven people were killed and several others injured when a wall of a cliff collapsed on to leisure boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil. 

Videos circulating on social media clearly show a column of rock crashing down on to Furnas Lake while tourists are calling for help. 

The incident occurred at Capitolio in Minas Gerais state on Saturday. 

Rescue teams including a dive squad and members of the Brazilian Navy reached the spot to evacuate people to safe place. 

Brazilian authorities said that seven people died while three are still missing. 

Another 32 were injured, including nine who had to be shifted to hospital for treatment. One of the wounded persons is said to be in critical condition. 

Furnas Lake, which was created in 1958 for the installation of a hydroelectric plant, is a popular tourist spot roughly 420 kilometres (260 miles) north of Sao Paulo.

