Daily Horoscope – January 10, 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.
ARIES (March 21 - April 20):
Today, you may feel tired and exhausted. You need a change for a while. Your recent routine has stressed your nerves. Things will be favorable in terms of your wealth. Your seniors are going to be happy, your performance is going to be good, and you may expect a promotion soon. Love birds can find more bonding in their relationship.
TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):
Today, you may be influenced by the negative thoughts. You might have health problems also, which will cause you to be panic and arrogant. You may find yourself standing at crossroads of future prospect. You may not be focused at work. Be determined and focused to complete your assigned tasks.
GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):
Today, you may be blessed by positive and imaginative ideas. You may feel bored and sad, you may be a victim of sleeplessness and anxiety. You may be confused about taking calls, which can affect your day-to-day routine. You may get some negative responses from your seniors, you're suggested to keep an eye on your opponents and critics at workplace.
CANCER (June 22 - July 23):
Today, you may likely meet with an influential person, who can assist you on the work front. Your boss and superiors can appreciate your performance; you may get rewards in terms of promotion. Be humble and compassionate with your subordinates. Enjoy family time tonight.
LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):
Today, you may plan for a job change but think rationally before you take your final decision. . You may possibly get some additional sources of financial gain. Be patient to take some monetary decisions in business. In the partnerships, many disputes are going to be settled down. Bonding with your partner is going to be improved, you'll be able to enjoy your happy moments.
VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):
Today, you may feel sad and bored. You'll be in a hurry and impatient, which can affect your professional and personal life. Some new disputes might come into the partnership business. Running projects can stop automatically for no reason. You may face unusual hurdles and challenges. Be practical and patient.
LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):
Today, you need to maintain a proper balance between your professional life and domestic life. Your performance is going to be increased and it'll reflect in your method of working. Help others at workplace as they acknowledge your insight and leadership.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):
Today, positive pulse can cause you to happy and satisfied despite negativity. Your previous health problems can be cured but you have to be very vigilant in future. You may expect to urge some promotions in your current job. Tonight, you may get pleasure from some quality moments with the spouse and kids.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):
Today, you may expect some unexpected increments. You may work hard in your profession after this reward. Your opponents and hidden enemies are going to be under control now. You may get some relief in terms of old pains and aching of limbs. Be regular and committed for exercises daily.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):
Today, you may come across with old buddies. You may be in some good gains after a bit of effort in new business. You may decide to donate some amount to any spiritual place or charity. Couples will enjoy their quality time while loved one may suffer due to isolation. Be contented and happy on your past achievements.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):
Today, you may not find yourself comfortable in any situation. You shall avoid making arguments on the unessential topic with your spouse. You may trigger a small misunderstanding in the relationship and may suffer later. It's suggested to do meditation, and yoga to come out of this challenging situation. Be calm and relaxed.
PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):
Today, you may become a good investor, and you may get fruitful leads in terms of investment . All love birds can move in terms of weddings. Singles can find soul mate around. Romanticism may prevail with hearty sensations. Relax and feel comforting.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 10, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.3
|236.9
|Euro
|EUR
|268
|270.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|305
|308
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.6
|69.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.6
|67.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|164.15
|165.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|174
|175.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.18
|33.43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.5
|32.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.45
|2.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|737.84
|742.84
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|589.88
|594.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|170.12
|171.42
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.68
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,300 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,300. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,600.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
