Search

Lifestyle

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain spend time with friends in Bangkok 

Web Desk 09:43 PM | 10 Jan, 2023
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain spend time with friends in Bangkok 
Source: Iqra Aziz (Instagram)

Celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have been taking the internet by storm with their holiday clicks and video. The lovebirds are currently in Bangkok after returning from Phuket.

Apart from their successful acting endeavors, the celebrity couple is quite fond of travelling.

Documenting her latest trip, the Raqeeb Se actress gave her fans a sneak peek of her glamorous trip. She can be seen dressed in white, partying with friends and posing with her loved ones.

On the work front, Iqra is known for her leading role in several television serials, including Khuda aur Muhabbat, Suno Chanda, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and many more.

Watch – Iqra Aziz is living a dream during her Bangkok trip

Lifestyle

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to get married this year

03:13 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Ducky Bhai and Aroob Jatoi look stunning at their Mayun ceremony

03:44 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Munazzah Arif and daughter dance their hearts out in latest video

12:05 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Wasim Akram and family enjoy exotic Maldives trip

04:09 PM | 8 Jan, 2023

Pakistani actress Somy Ali accuses Salman Khan of 'assaulting her physically and sexually'

11:19 AM | 8 Jan, 2023

Haris Rauf sheds light on career trajectory and personal life

09:11 PM | 7 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Japan takes first spot amongst world's powerful passports, here's the ...

10:12 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 10, 2023

08:04 AM | 10 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 10, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.3 236.9
Euro EUR 268 270.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 305 308
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.6 69.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.6 67.25
Australian Dollar AUD 164.15 165.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 604 608.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 174 175.35
China Yuan CNY 33.18 33.43
Danish Krone DKK 32.5 32.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.45 2.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 737.84 742.84
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 589.88 594.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 170.12 171.42
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.68

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,300 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,300. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,600.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: