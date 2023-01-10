Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain spend time with friends in Bangkok 

Celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have been taking the internet by storm with their holiday clicks and video. The lovebirds are currently in Bangkok after returning from Phuket.

Apart from their successful acting endeavors, the celebrity couple is quite fond of travelling.

Documenting her latest trip, the Raqeeb Se actress gave her fans a sneak peek of her glamorous trip. She can be seen dressed in white, partying with friends and posing with her loved ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN???????? (@iiqraaziz)

On the work front, Iqra is known for her leading role in several television serials, including Khuda aur Muhabbat, Suno Chanda, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and many more.