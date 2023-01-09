PAKvNZ: Naseem Shah’s five-fer restricts New Zealand to 255 in first ODI

KARACHI – New Zealand set 256-run target for Pakistan to win the first ODI being played in Karachi on Monday.
Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah’s brilliant spell restricted the Kiwis to 255-9 in the allotted 50 overs. Shah grabbed his second five-fer in the ODIs today.
Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against New Zealand.
Consecutive five-wicket hauls for @iNaseemShah! 🔥#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/3UWANjyJWe— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 9, 2023
New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell remained the top scorer with 43 runs. Top Latham scored 42 runs. Naseem Shah picked up five wickets for conceding 57 runs in 10 overs. Debutant Usama Mir also grabbed two important wickets.
Shaheens and Kiwsi last locked horns in the 50-over format in the 2019 World Cup, with Babar-led squad clinching the contest by six wickets.
This time, hosts seeking to revive their cricket fortunes after a gloomy red-ball season while hopes are high for Team Green as they performed well in the 50-over format of the game over the last year, bagging eight out of nine matches.
Squads:
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Shan Masood/Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 09, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.15
|236.65
|Euro
|EUR
|264.5
|267
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|301
|304
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|67.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|162
|163.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|172
|173.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.41
|32.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.4
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.7
|744.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|590
|594.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,200 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,920. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
