PAKvNZ: Naseem Shah’s five-fer restricts New Zealand to 255 in first ODI

KARACHI – New Zealand set 256-run target for Pakistan to win the first ODI being played in Karachi on Monday.

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah’s brilliant spell restricted the Kiwis to 255-9 in the allotted 50 overs. Shah grabbed his second five-fer in the ODIs today.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against New Zealand.

New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell remained the top scorer with 43 runs. Top Latham scored 42 runs. Naseem Shah picked up five wickets for conceding 57 runs in 10 overs. Debutant Usama Mir also grabbed two important wickets.

Shaheens and Kiwsi last locked horns in the 50-over format in the 2019 World Cup, with Babar-led squad clinching the contest by six wickets.

This time, hosts seeking to revive their cricket fortunes after a gloomy red-ball season while hopes are high for Team Green as they performed well in the 50-over format of the game over the last year, bagging eight out of nine matches.

Squads:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Shan Masood/Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley