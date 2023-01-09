PAKvNZ: Pakistan opt to bowl first in opening ODI against New Zealand

KARACHI – Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against New Zealand today in Karachi. The match begins at 2:30pm.

Shaheens and Kiwsi last locked horns in the 50-over format in the 2019 World Cup, with Babar-led squad clinching the contest by six wickets.

This time, hosts seeking to revive their cricket fortunes after a gloomy red-ball season while hopes are high for Team Green as they performed well in the 50-over format of the game over the last year, bagging eight out of nine matches.

The ODI record of Black Caps is similarly shining. After defeating the Netherlands, Ireland, Scotland, and the West Indies, they were whitewashed in a series against Australia but returned with a win over India.

Pakistani skipper and star player Babar Azam said players will try to follow the approach they have been performing in ODIs throughout last year. He called it crucial for the batters and the bowlers to back each other up.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson said they are likely to get tough cricket but are ready for a face-off.

Probable players

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Shan Masood/Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley