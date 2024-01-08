Sindh education department changes school timings once again

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department on Monday once again changed the school timings.

In view of the ongoing cold spell in the country, the department changed the school timings from 8:00am to 8:30am. Later, the department reviewed its decision and changed the school timings from 8:30am to 9:00am, again citing the ongoing cold spell.

“...all the Government and Private Educational Institutions under the Administrative Control of School Education & Literacy Department shall function from 9:00am,” the department said in a notification.

The fresh timing will remain in place till January 31. The notification added that schools in Karachi would still open at 8:30am.

Interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had earlier in the day made an important announcement ahead of the end of schools’ winter vacation.

Students will be going back to their educational institutions starting January 10. But they won’t be going to school at 8am, like they usually did.

The CM, in a statement on X, announced: “Due to the ongoing winter wave, schools will resume on 10th Jan, 2024.”

“From 10th to 22nd Jan, schools will start at 9:30 am. It is highly advisable to wear jackets and warm clothes,” the chief minister added.