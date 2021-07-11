CCTV footage shows masked intruders get away with a bag – What’s so special inside remains a mystery!

In an enigmatic event, a luxury bag has been taken away by two unidentified persons, including a woman, leaving everybody clueless as to what is so special about it.

From the CCTV footage obtained by DailyPakistan, it looks like a secret facility where a man wearing a white lab suit is seen working at his desk when something really shocking happens. While the chemist, surrounded by many bottles of different formulae, ingredients and testing equipment, is so focused on creating something special as he carefully pipettes out some mysterious yet precious formulae and puts them into a mystery bag, a man and a woman – all suited-booted – break into the hi-tech lab at an unknown facility.

Before he could make any move, the masked intruders head over to the counter and push the chemist away. Equally focused as they appear from their bold move, they touch nothing else but the bag before getting away with it in no time.

A security camera inside the facility captures them walking out, leaving no traces behind, which triggers curiosity about the missing bag that must be highly valuable for its contents or the items within.

As unfathomable it could be, all this happens in just a matter of a few seconds and leaves everybody puzzled.

However, in the surveillance video, one thing is quite noticeable – a leaf shaped logo on the bag – that has caught the attention of many. What message does this green leaf convey?

It also points to the most important question – Where is the bag now? What is so special about it to be picked up like this?

While the mystery is yet to be solved, the news of disappearance of the bag is spreading like wildfire.

At the moment, like everybody else, we don’t know what’s really going on but will keep you updated on the incident and will keep on working to find more clues about it!

#Whatsinthebag