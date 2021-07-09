Eid Al Adha 2021: Saudi Arabia to sight Dhu Al Hijjah crescent tonight

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has urged people to sight the crescent of Dhu Al-Hijjah today (Friday” evening.

Dhu Al-Hijjah is the last month of Islamic calendar during which Muslims perform Hajj pilgrimage.

Muslims in the Kingdom has been asked to inform the nears court if they sight crescent on Friday after sunset.

The sighting of moon will decided whether the month of Dhu Al-Hijjah will start from July 10 or July 11.

Hajj will start on Dhu Al-Hijjah 8 and end on Dhu Al-Hijjah 12.

Muslims are required to perform Hajj once in their lifetime if they are healthy and have the financial means to do so.

This year, around 60,000 people from the Kingdom will perform Hajj due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.