Eid Al Azha 2021: Pakistan sights Zil Hajj moon today
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold a meeting today for the sighting of the crescent of Zil Hajj 1442 AH at Karachi.
The Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will chair the meeting at the Met complex of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
The Provincial and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would also meet on Saturday at their respective headquarters to sight the crescent.
Earlier, PMD predicted that Eid Al-Azha is likely to fall on July 21 (Wednesday) this year.
Dhu Al Hijjah moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia, ... 07:29 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
The Saudi Supreme Court on Friday said that Dul Al-Hijjah will begin on Sunday, July 11, and that Arafat Day (Dul ...
Reports in local media quoting a statement issued by the Meteorological Department stated that the birth of the new moon of Dhu al-Hijjah 1442 AH will take place at 6:18 pm on the 10th of this Islamic month. It further stated that the last Islamic month will start on the 12th of this month.
COVID-19: Pakistan issues guidelines for Eidul ... 10:21 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
The Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination on Tuesday issued guidelines for Eidul ...
- Eid Al Azha 2021: Pakistan sights Zil Hajj moon today05:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
- Ahsan Khan remembers Abdul Sattar Edhi's generosity with a heartfelt ...04:27 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
- PMD makes major announcement on first Monsoon spell04:02 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
- PM’s nephew booked for attempted 'murder' on Nawab Akbar Bugti’s ...03:44 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
- PAKvENG — Pakistan win toss, bowl first against England in 2nd ODI03:14 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
- Hareem Shah threatens politicians with video leaks06:37 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- WATCH – When Jannat Mirza wanted to jump without a life jacket04:53 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Yasir Hussain reveals why Iqra Aziz works less after marriage02:58 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021