Pakistan to sight Zil Haj moon on Saturday

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold a meeting on Saturday for the sighting of the crescent of Zil Haj 1442 AH at Karachi.

The Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will chair the meeting at the Met complex of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Provincial and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would also meet on Saturday at their respective headquarters to sight the crescent.

Earlier, PMD predicted that Eid Al-Azha is likely to fall on July 21 (Wednesday) this year.

Reports in local media quoting a statement issued by the Meteorological Department stated that the birth of the new moon of Dhu al-Hijjah 1442 AH will take place at 6:18 pm on the 10th of this Islamic month. It further stated that the last Islamic month will start on the 12th of this month.