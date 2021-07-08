Saudi Arabia asks people to sight Dhu Al-Hijjah crescent on Friday
Share
RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has asked people to sight the crescent of Dhu Al-Hijjah on Friday evening.
Dhu Al-Hijjah is the month during which Hajj pilgrimage takes place and it is the last month of the Islamic calendar.
Anyone who sights the crescent on Friday after sunset should inform the nearest court.
This year, the first of Dhu Al-Hijjah will fall on either July 10 or July 11 depending on the sighting of the crescent. Hajj will start on Dhu Al-Hijjah 8 and end on Dhu Al-Hijjah 12.
Muslims are required to perform Hajj once in their lifetime if they are healthy and have the financial means to do so.
Around 60,000 people from the Kingdom will perform Hajj this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a dramatically reduced figure compared to the 2.5 million people who performed the pilgrimage in pre-pandemic 2019.
- ETPB takes over administration of historic Sikh gurdwara in Mansehra11:28 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- Saudi Arabia asks people to sight Dhu Al-Hijjah crescent on Friday11:05 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- COAS Bajwa inspects war games at Mangla Corps headquarters (VIDEO)10:46 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- US teen jailed for murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver10:25 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan to register all foreigners living in country10:06 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- Shahroz Sabzwari spills the beans on why he married Sadaf Kanwal06:35 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- Why footballer Hajra Khan was 'terrified' at Hum Style Awards?03:40 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- Ayeza Khan pays tribute to Sridevi in gorgeous yellow saree03:12 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021