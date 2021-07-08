Taliban, Afghan govt ‘agree on peaceful resolution of issues' at Tehran meeting

The Afghan government and the Taliban have agreed that “war is not the solution to the Afghanistan problem” and that all efforts must be made to resolve all political issues peacefully.

According to a joint statement released after the talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban representatives in Tehran, the two sides agreed to continue talks on the mechanism of establishing an Islamic state at a later meeting.

The Taliban delegation was led by the group’s negotiator, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai. The group of Afghan politicians was led by former vice president Younus Qanooni, who travelled to Tehran from Kabul.

Pakistan closely monitoring Afghan situation after US exit

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday that Pakistan was closely monitoring the situation after the US exit from Afghanistan and would not allow the use of its territory against anyone.

Addressing the participants in a security workshop in Islamabad, he said that Pakistan’s policy was very much clear that Afghan people should decide their future themselves.

The interior minister said that stability and a sovereign government in Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan therefore it did not want anarchy or civil war there.

Responding to a question, the minister said that 85 percent of fencing work on the Pak-Afghan border had been completed.

He said the Interior Ministry was responsible for administrative affairs at the Pak-Afghan border and Chaman as well as Torkham borders and the management system on these borders was being updated on modern lines.

President Biden to announce strategy on Afghanistan today

US President Joe Biden will announce his strategy on Afghanistan today.

Speaking to journalists, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden would speak on withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, where the swift exit of the United States has coincided with major gains on the ground by the Taliban.

She said that President Biden would also talk about the continued drawdown efforts and ongoing security and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces and the Afghan people.