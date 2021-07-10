Zil Hajj moon not sighted in Pakistan, Eid Al Azha to begin from July 21

05:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
Zil Hajj moon not sighted in Pakistan, Eid Al Azha to begin from July 21
Share

ISLAMABAD – Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Saturday that the crescent of Zil Hajj 1442 AH has not been sighted in Pakistan. 

He said that the last month of the Islamic calendar will commence from Monday (July 12) while Eid Al Azhar will be observed on July 21.

The Provincial and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees also met at their respective headquarters to sight the crescent but they received no witness. 

Earlier, PMD predicted that Eid Al-Azha is likely to fall on July 21 (Wednesday) this year.

Dhu Al Hijjah moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia, ... 07:29 PM | 9 Jul, 2021

The Saudi Supreme Court on Friday said that Dul Al-Hijjah will begin on Sunday, July 11, and that Arafat Day (Dul ...

Reports in local media quoting a statement issued by the Meteorological Department stated that the birth of the new moon of Dhu al-Hijjah 1442 AH will take place at 6:18 pm on the 10th of this Islamic month. It further stated that the last Islamic month will start on the 12th of this month.

COVID-19: Pakistan issues guidelines for Eidul ... 10:21 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

The Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination on Tuesday issued guidelines for Eidul ...

More From This Category
India upset as anti-Pakistan investment in ...
06:52 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
PMD makes major announcement on first Monsoon ...
04:02 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
PM’s nephew booked for attempted 'murder' on ...
03:44 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
KP bans unvaccinated people from wedding ...
02:32 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
Crocodile eats 4-year-old girl alive in front of ...
01:39 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
US Defense Chief calls on int’l community to ...
01:05 PM | 10 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok to remove videos that violate policy automatically
06:27 PM | 10 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr