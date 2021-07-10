Zil Hajj moon not sighted in Pakistan, Eid Al Azha to begin from July 21
Share
ISLAMABAD – Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Saturday that the crescent of Zil Hajj 1442 AH has not been sighted in Pakistan.
He said that the last month of the Islamic calendar will commence from Monday (July 12) while Eid Al Azhar will be observed on July 21.
The Provincial and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees also met at their respective headquarters to sight the crescent but they received no witness.
Earlier, PMD predicted that Eid Al-Azha is likely to fall on July 21 (Wednesday) this year.
Dhu Al Hijjah moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia, ... 07:29 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
The Saudi Supreme Court on Friday said that Dul Al-Hijjah will begin on Sunday, July 11, and that Arafat Day (Dul ...
Reports in local media quoting a statement issued by the Meteorological Department stated that the birth of the new moon of Dhu al-Hijjah 1442 AH will take place at 6:18 pm on the 10th of this Islamic month. It further stated that the last Islamic month will start on the 12th of this month.
COVID-19: Pakistan issues guidelines for Eidul ... 10:21 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
The Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination on Tuesday issued guidelines for Eidul ...
- Honda cuts prices of Civic, BRV variants08:39 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
- PSO okay with discontinuing fuel supply agreement with Pakistan ...08:18 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
- OPPO donates health supplies to General Hospital Lahore07:51 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
- Boy sells mother’s jewellery for online game07:34 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
-
-
- Ahsan Khan remembers Abdul Sattar Edhi's generosity with a heartfelt ...04:27 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
- Faisal Kapadia reveals why Strings ended05:40 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021