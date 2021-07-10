Zil Hajj moon not sighted in Pakistan, Eid Al Azha to begin from July 21

ISLAMABAD – Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Saturday that the crescent of Zil Hajj 1442 AH has not been sighted in Pakistan.

He said that the last month of the Islamic calendar will commence from Monday (July 12) while Eid Al Azhar will be observed on July 21.

The Provincial and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees also met at their respective headquarters to sight the crescent but they received no witness.

Earlier, PMD predicted that Eid Al-Azha is likely to fall on July 21 (Wednesday) this year.

Reports in local media quoting a statement issued by the Meteorological Department stated that the birth of the new moon of Dhu al-Hijjah 1442 AH will take place at 6:18 pm on the 10th of this Islamic month. It further stated that the last Islamic month will start on the 12th of this month.