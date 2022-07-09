Watch: Reema Khan gets emotional as she meets Abida Parveen
06:22 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
Watch: Reema Khan gets emotional as she meets Abida Parveen
Lollywood diva Reema Khan and legendary singer Abida Parveen's emotional interactions is winning hearts online and their video is going viral online.

The Love Mein Ghum actor was spotted interacting with the "Queen of Sufi music" alongside popular actor Imran Abbas and close friends.

Taking to Instagram, the Koi Chand Rakh actor shared a heartwarming video where he shared the precious moments of meeting the legendary singer. Among the clips, there was a sweet video of Reema who got emotional while meeting the the Tu Jhoom singer.

"A night to remember… With @abidaparveenofficial, @iamreemakhan, @thewaqarali and @laraibtheba7 … A few moments after a phenomenal recording session and our late night drive on the roads of our beautiful Islamabad. #tujhoom #friends #carefree #islamabad #pakistan #sufimusic", captioned the Alvida star.

Reema Khan is a talent powerhouse who is a Pakistani film actress, producer and director. But apart from her successful professional endeavours, she effortless juggles her personal life as well.

Shehnaaz Gill amuses fans with funny Sushi video
05:41 PM | 9 Jul, 2022

