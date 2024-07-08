Search

Pakistan

Interior ministry explains reasons for ban on X in Pakistan

Web Desk
11:25 PM | 8 Jul, 2024
Interior ministry explains reasons for ban on X in Pakistan
Source: File photo

The Pakistani government announced on Monday that it had imposed a "legitimate" ban on the social media platform X, citing national security concerns. This statement was part of the interior ministry’s written response to the Sindh High Court (SHC) regarding several petitions challenging the ban and intermittent suspension of Internet services.

Authorities have blocked X, formerly known as Twitter, since February 17 following widespread protests over allegations of vote rigging in the general election earlier that month. Digital rights activists and groups have condemned the shutdowns, both partial and full, as violations of civil liberties in the nation of over 241 million people.

However, the interior ministry defended the ban, stating that it did not violate Article 19 of the constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and expression. "The decision to impose a ban on Twitter/X is a legitimate exercise of the Government’s authority to regulate the use of social media platforms," the ministry said. "It is aimed at addressing genuine concerns related to national security and public safety, and it is undertaken with due consideration for the overarching goal of promoting responsible and lawful communication in our society."

Pakistani authorities have long struggled to regulate social media content through various legislations, leading critics to accuse them of suppressing dissent. In May, the government established the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 to investigate electronic crimes. Digital rights activists have criticized this move as another attempt to stifle online criticism.

The NCCIA, approved by the caretaker government of Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar last year, took over cybercrime investigations from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). While the government claims the move aims to protect the digital rights of millions of users, encourage responsible Internet use, and prevent hate speech and disinformation, digital rights activists argue that successive governments have drafted new laws or amended old ones to curb online dissent and file criminal charges against journalists and activists to restrict freedom of speech and expression.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:51 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

PM Shehbaz congratulates Pakistan's 1st Christian commando on ...

11:25 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Interior ministry explains reasons for ban on X in Pakistan

10:31 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

PIA launches 'Operation Ashura'

10:10 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Kenyan court announces verdict in Arshad Sharif murder case

09:32 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

TikTok removes 20 million videos in Pakistan

07:46 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Punjab approves solar panels for consumers using up to 500 units of ...

Pakistan

11:45 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

First Christian commando promoted to major general's rank in Pakistan ...

08:41 AM | 8 Jul, 2024

CTD DSP Ali Raza assassinated in targeted attack by gunmen in Karachi

04:02 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Kenyan court declares killing of Arshad Sharif unconstitutional, ...

09:32 AM | 8 Jul, 2024

Pakistan decides to block passports of over 2,000 beggars abroad

01:41 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Pakistan approves nationwide Army deployment for Muharram security

02:45 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Saudi Arabia, UAE announce first day of Muharram on July 7

Advertisement

Latest

11:51 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

PM Shehbaz congratulates Pakistan's 1st Christian commando on promotion as major general

Gold & Silver

07:03 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Gold rates dip by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 8 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 8, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on first working day of the week.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 294.30 297.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.50 353.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.20
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.90 204.90
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.60 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

 
 
 
 
  
 

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: