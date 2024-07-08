Pakistan to conduct fitness tests of cricketers after humiliating exit from T20 World Cup 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will conduct fitness tests for the first time in 104 districts across 16 regions in the country, as announced on Monday. This move comes weeks after the national team's disappointing exit from the Twenty20 World Cup.

The 2009 champions were eliminated on June 15 after the USA-Ireland match was abandoned due to rain, marking Pakistan's earliest-ever exit from a T20 World Cup. The team faced a shocking defeat to the USA, a first-time participant, and lost to arch-rivals India. Pakistan's sole victory was against Canada.

Throughout the tournament, the team was plagued by allegations of internal discord and claims that some players were selected based on favoritism rather than merit. In response, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi announced that future player selections would be based solely on fitness and performance in domestic cricket.

"Over 2,300 players are participating in the ongoing nationwide fitness tests," the PCB stated. "These tests align with Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi’s vision to promote a culture of fitness at the grassroots level."

To form squads for the Regional Inter District Senior Tournament 2024-25, 23 players from each district were shortlisted following the Challenge Cup held in April and May. These players are now undergoing rigorous fitness and strength tests under their respective district and regional coaches and trainers.

After passing the fitness tests, players will attend a 45-day camp in their districts in preparation for the Inter District Senior Tournament in September.

"The PCB has decided to conduct fitness tests at the district level instead of the regional level starting this domestic season," said Abdullah Khurram Niazi, a PCB director for domestic cricket operations. "This initiative will encourage players to prioritize their fitness from the outset, and this culture will spread to other domestic competitions. As more fit players participate in tournaments, the quality of cricket will improve."