PM Shehbaz congratulates Pakistan's 1st Christian commando on promotion as major general

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Christian army officer Julian Moazzam James on his promotion to the rank of major-general on Sunday, as announced by Sharif’s office.

This week, twenty-two brigadiers were promoted to the rank of major-general in the Pakistan Army, according to local media reports. The Pakistan Army Promotion Board approved these promotions.

In a statement issued by his office, the prime minister extended his best wishes to Maj. Gen. James for his future endeavors. “The services of the Christian community for the development and defense of Pakistan are unforgettable,” Sharif said. “Maj. Gen. Julian Moazzam James’ professional skills and hard work are a beacon for the young generation.”

Earlier this year, Helen Mary Roberts made history as the first Christian woman brigadier in Pakistan's 76-year history. Brig. Roberts is part of the Army Medical Corps.

Several other members of minority religious communities also serve in various ranks within the Pakistan military.

Muslim-majority Pakistan has been striving for religious inclusivity in recent years despite ongoing social challenges for minority communities. Last year, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir lauded the Christian community's role in Pakistan's development during a Christmas celebration at Christ Church in Rawalpindi. He praised their contributions to quality education, health care, philanthropy, and national defense.

