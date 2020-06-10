Let’s Glow with this new Salon-booking app amid COVID-19 pandemic

LAHORE - The IT Industry is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the coronavirus pandemic, following which the Pakistani IT developers are also introducing their ideas through mobile applications to facilitate the masses by at their doorsteps.

A Pakistani IT consultant, Wasim Iqbal, hailing from Lahore presented a brilliant idea of the salon booking app. He designed a mobile application (app) that works for the client and saloon owner both. He introduced the app with the name “Let’s Glow”.

The app provides the customers to search for a nearby salon within a radius of 2-km. The customer can choose the salon of his own choice and also can check the services including the timing, offers, and discount packages being provided by the salon.

Wasim Iqbal, who is the owner of Wasi Soft Technology, says that this app also allows the customer to rate a specific salon after availing of their services. "In the context of a pandemic like Covid19, Lets Glow also the user to book their favorite makeup artist at their home as well,” he adds.

In view of the pandemic, he explained that having lots of features for the customer, Lets Glow allows the makeup artist or salon owners multiple features to boost their business. This allows the salon owners to market their services in a very profitable way.

Wasim claimed that mobile apps add value to business branding as these days’ digitalization has become an important factor for business growth.

Talking about the benefits for saloons, he added that managing the profiles of each staff members, the saloons owners can also check their income. The owners can track their inventory, can mention discounts and offers because these are the ideas generally attracting the attention of customers. As people generally forget, in order to habituate, the saloons owners can remind by sending their customers via SMS and push notifications without missing the appointment you have made.

“Reaching out to customers and letting them know about their salon becomes easy with a Mobile app to Let’s Glow. It helps grow your customer array,” he explained while adding that according to their target customers, mobile apps could be designed and developed for the device which are most used by your customers and could be launched using a planned strategy to reach out to them. The app also has a unique ‘community feature’ like TikTok using which the saloons’ owners can add their saloon rated videos to attract their customers.

The young IT consultant, while referring to the benefits to customers, points out that one of the biggest comforts the app can provide is booking an appointment online. Customers can easily know their favorite beautician are available in particular time slots and book their appointments accordingly, he added.

He said that no long waiting queues and with mobile apps you can get beauty service at your doorstep. Knowing all the services and its details from the menu, this eliminates calling at the salon again and again for knowing their services, Wasim mentioned.