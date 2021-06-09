Alizeh Shah welcomes the comparison to BTS' Jungkook

Pakistan sweetheart Alizeh Shah rose to the pinnacle of fame within a very short span of time. With her drop-dead gorgeous looks and bubbly persona, the 20-year-old has wooed the audience in drama serials Tanaa Banaa, Ehd e Wafa and Mera Dil Mera Dushman.

A fashionista to the core, Shah loves experimenting and recently got a haircut which was an awesome short spunky haircut. Flocking to the comment section, the fashion police hopped in to grab this opportunity for expressing their unsolicited two cents.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Shah excitedly shared her new hairstyle with her fans and uploaded a cute picture.

One keyboard warrior uploaded her picture to his story saying, "Alizeh Shah ready to join BTS," commenting that she looked like Jungkook, a member of the K-pop group.

Amidst the bashing, Shah welcomed the comment as a compliment as she felt delighted to be part of BTS. "I'll take that as a compliment," she wrote.

Alizeh's funky and unconventional hairstyle is definitely a style statement to reckon. Seeing the history of Shah, she has been quite visible lately due to her wardrobe choices.

Despite her acting ventures, it's her fashion choices that have been creating noise on the internet. Needless to say, the moral police is always on her case and some even demand her to conform to the traditional style.