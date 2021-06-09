Pakistan announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine for public, private sector employees

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced that all public and private sector employees will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for joining their duties.

It further said that all government servants are required to be vaccinated by the end of this month (June 30).

The decision to this effect was taken at the NCOC session chaired by Planning Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday.

The forum decided that a countrywide mass vaccination campaign will be run under three-pronged strategy under which all citizens will be immunized on a voluntary basis, while certain incentives will be introduced for various sectors to encourage vaccination.

It was also decided that all vaccination centres will remain open from 8 AM to 10 PM daily from next Friday, except on Sunday.

Furthermore, citizens of 18 years plus will be able to avail the walk-in facility in vaccination centres from this Friday.

NCOC is in the process of developing IT-based solutions for verification of vaccination certificates which shall be completed by the end of this month.

From next Tuesday on wards, it was decided to relax restrictions on closure of two days a week to one-day for businesses.

The forum has allowed reopening of gyms for vaccinated members only as well as selective non-contact sports will be permitted.

However, the ban on contact sports like Karate, boxing, rugby, kabbadi, wrestling, water polo and festivals, cultural and other events will remain in place. Closure of shrines and cinemas will continue, NCOC decided.

It was decided that the existing 50 percent work from home policy will be relaxed to 100 percent office attendance.

It also announced to lift two days weekly ban on inter-provincial transport. Restriction regarding 50 percent occupancy for public transport will be relaxed to 70% to facilitate the transporters.