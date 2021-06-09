PM Imran to launch one window Ehsaas center in Islamabad today
Web Desk
02:58 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
PM Imran to launch one window Ehsaas center in Islamabad today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the country’s first One Window Ehsaas Center in the federal capital today.

The initiative is aimed to facilitate the beneficiaries of the Ehsaas Programme through different facilities. The first center has been established at Sitara Market in sector G-7 of Islamabad.

PM’s aide on Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar announced the inauguration of One Window Ehsaas Center. ‘All Ehsaas services can be accessed at one place at the center, a statement reads.

The center also intended to assist Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries whose families receive stipends through Points of Sale (POS) or Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

It also added that ‘all these services at one center can significantly facilitate Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries who previously needed to go to many offices to get their complaints resolved.

Ehsaas One Window initiative comprised six components. The first component is Ehsaas Center while others include a digital information and services platform, a mobile app; a back-office consolidated digital interface, an integrated database, and a uniform and integrated beneficiary targeting policy.

More From This Category
Wajid Zia removed as DG FIA
05:29 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Pakistani ambassador greets Sweden on national day
05:26 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
2 cops escorting polio workers shot dead in ...
03:25 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
WATCH - Another train derails in Sindh just two ...
02:36 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
KP restricts unvaccinated govt employees from ...
12:57 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Pakistan’s Covid vaccine tally crosses 10 ...
12:18 PM | 9 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Iman Ali doesn't find herself beautiful, but why?
04:52 PM | 9 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr