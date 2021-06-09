PM Imran to launch one window Ehsaas center in Islamabad today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the country’s first One Window Ehsaas Center in the federal capital today.
The initiative is aimed to facilitate the beneficiaries of the Ehsaas Programme through different facilities. The first center has been established at Sitara Market in sector G-7 of Islamabad.
PM’s aide on Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar announced the inauguration of One Window Ehsaas Center. ‘All Ehsaas services can be accessed at one place at the center, a statement reads.
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI will open the first #OneWindowEhsaas Center in Islamabad today. #Ehsaas pic.twitter.com/K4ESRRrbmE— Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) June 9, 2021
The center also intended to assist Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries whose families receive stipends through Points of Sale (POS) or Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).
The #OneWindowEhsaas is articulated in 6 pillars: Physical #Ehsaas Center; a public facing digital info & services platform; mobile app; back office consolidated digital interface; Cognitive API data architecture;& the #OneWindowEhsaas Beneficiary Selection & Targeting Policy.2/2 pic.twitter.com/yyvgDDyeKW— Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) June 9, 2021
It also added that ‘all these services at one center can significantly facilitate Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries who previously needed to go to many offices to get their complaints resolved.
Ehsaas One Window initiative comprised six components. The first component is Ehsaas Center while others include a digital information and services platform, a mobile app; a back-office consolidated digital interface, an integrated database, and a uniform and integrated beneficiary targeting policy.
