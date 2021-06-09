PSL6 – Lahore Qalandars take on Islamabad United in Abu Dhabi tonight
Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will face off against each other in the first of the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium today.
The match will start at 09:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.
This will be their first encounter between former champions Islamabad United and the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 6 with their repeat match scheduled for Sunday, 13 June.
Make your playing 11 against @IsbUnited!@thePSLt20 #DamaDamMast #MainHoonQalandar #DilSe #HBLPSL6 #LQvIU pic.twitter.com/HB8kEsG6wo— Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) June 9, 2021
Both Qalandars and United, along with Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, are locked at six points apiece. But, the two sides have played one less match as compared with Kings and Zalmi, meaning Wednesday’s winner will go top of the points table after halfway stage in the competition.
#Sherus practiced hard last night ahead of their first #HBLPSL6 game!#UnitedWeWin #RedHotSquad🦁 #LQvIU #RangJeetKaLaalHai pic.twitter.com/6yfrBvVqsv— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) June 9, 2021
The PSL is returning to UAE where it was born in 2016. The 2017 edition’s final was held in Lahore.
The last three games of the 2018 edition were held in Pakistan, last eight matches of the 2019 event were held in Karachi despite the closure of air corridors and operational challenges following the Pulwama incident.
The entire 2020 tournament was held from start to finish across four Pakistan venues despite an interruption due to the Covid-19 outbreak. In the 2020 tournament, a large number of foreign internationals participated, including those who had previously refused to travel to Pakistan.
Squads
Islamabad United – Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer
Lahore Qalandars – Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf
