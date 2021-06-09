Sanaullah Abbasi replaces Wajid Zia as DG FIA
05:29 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Wednesday removed Wajid Zia as director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
Sanaullah Abbasi, who is currently serving as Inspector General of Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will replace the outgoing Zia.
Following the high-level reshuffling, Wajid Zia has now been appointed at the National Police Bureau.
More to follow...
