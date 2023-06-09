Hollywood actor booked by FBI for involvement in US capitol riots

In a shocking twist of events, Hollywood actor Jay Johnston famed for Bob’s Burgers, and Arrested Development, has been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice for partaking in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.
According to NBC News, the actor was arrested Wednesday in California “facing charges for felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder, in addition to other misdemeanor offenses.”
The media outlet also reported that in March 2021, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) tweeted a photo of Johnston in the crowd of rioters at the Capitol and requested identification. In the court documents, the DOJ identified Johnston via multiple images of him captured on officer body-cam footage, bystander video and CCTV feeds.
Wearing a green camouflage neck gaiter, and a dark leather jacket on Capitol grounds, Johnston reportedly took a stolen Capitol Police riot shield to create a “shield wall” and push against a line officers.
American media outlets reported that a statement of facts filed in court by an FBI agent alleged that Johnston was "among a crowd of rioters who confronted law enforcement officers at the West Plaza of the United States Capitol." The affidavit said Johnston helped move police shields amid the mob, and also "turned and made a series of hand gestures to the crowd, including clapping his hands, banging his closed fists together and pointing to the crowd."
The charging papers alleged that Johnston held a police shield over his head and "then participated with other rioters in a group assault on the officers defending the [Lower West Terrace] entrance." The FBI affidavit included images allegedly showing Johnston with the mob in a fierce battle against police in a tunnel leading into the Capitol.
On the acting front, Johnston, in the late ’90s, was a writer and actor on Mr. Show. He later played police officer Taylor in Arrested Development, and was also seen in Moral Orel, Mr. Pickles, Momma Named Me Sheriff, Mary Shelley’s Frankenhole, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Better Call Saul, Community, Parks and Recreation, Rick and Morty, Modern Family, and The Sarah Silverman Program.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 08, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|300
|303
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82.6
|83.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.46
|767.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.09
|937.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|222.5
|225
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,250 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,830.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.