Pakistani govt presents federal budget for FY24 today with new taxes of Rs700bn to woo IMF

Finance Minister will present budget in NA at 4 pm today
ISLAMABAD – The coalition government is poised to unveil its budget for fiscal 2023-24 today on Friday as a political crisis swirls, and inflation touches record highs.
The draft of the budget with over Rs6 trillion deficit will be first presented in the cabinet for the final nod and then will be tabled in parliament. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will present the budget with a comprehensive speech in the National Assembly at around 4 pm.
The second budget of the ruling alliance reportedly carries new taxes worth Rs700 billion while the total outlay of the budget is likely to be over Rs14 trillion.
As per reports, government employees will get an increment of 30 percent in their salaries while the government mulled increasing medical and conveyance allowance of employees.
In this year’s budget, the Finance team under Ishaq Dar plans to collect revenue of Rs9.2 trillion. Tax collection authorities will get the target of raking in revenue to fil widening gap.
Media reports suggest that government plans to spend nearly Rs1000 billion on development whereas a sum of Rs200 billion will be placed for new projects under the public-private partnership mode. Defense will get Rs1.8 trillion.
The government will slap a sales tax of 25 percent on luxury items while the rate of duty on imported vehicles will be increased.
All eyes are on the budget as IMF continues to pressurise Pakistani government over fiscal adjustment reforms while the government is trying to make room for any relief to the people as this is election’s year budget.
Prime Minister and his team are under intense pressure to stabilise the economy and reach a deal with the IMF.
More to follow...
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 09, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|299.9
|303.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82.6
|83.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.5
|80.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.54
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,250 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,830.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
