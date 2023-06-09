Pakistani govt presents federal budget for FY24 today with new taxes of Rs700bn to woo IMF

ISLAMABAD – The coalition government is poised to unveil its budget for fiscal 2023-24 today on Friday as a political crisis swirls, and inflation touches record highs.

The draft of the budget with over Rs6 trillion deficit will be first presented in the cabinet for the final nod and then will be tabled in parliament. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will present the budget with a comprehensive speech in the National Assembly at around 4 pm.

The second budget of the ruling alliance reportedly carries new taxes worth Rs700 billion while the total outlay of the budget is likely to be over Rs14 trillion.

As per reports, government employees will get an increment of 30 percent in their salaries while the government mulled increasing medical and conveyance allowance of employees.

In this year’s budget, the Finance team under Ishaq Dar plans to collect revenue of Rs9.2 trillion. Tax collection authorities will get the target of raking in revenue to fil widening gap.

Media reports suggest that government plans to spend nearly Rs1000 billion on development whereas a sum of Rs200 billion will be placed for new projects under the public-private partnership mode. Defense will get Rs1.8 trillion.

The government will slap a sales tax of 25 percent on luxury items while the rate of duty on imported vehicles will be increased.

All eyes are on the budget as IMF continues to pressurise Pakistani government over fiscal adjustment reforms while the government is trying to make room for any relief to the people as this is election’s year budget.

Prime Minister and his team are under intense pressure to stabilise the economy and reach a deal with the IMF.

More to follow...