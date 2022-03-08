Australian cricketing couple makes history playing against Pakistan?

RAWALPINDI – It's very rare but it actually happened in the game of cricket.

An Australian cricketing couple was playing against Pakistan at the same time, one in men's team and the other in women's team, on Tuesday.

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar shared this news on his Twitter handle with a combined picture of the two Australian players.

He said when Mitch Starc was batting in a Test match against Pakistan, his wife Alyssa Healy was batting against Pakistan women's cricket team in the World Cup encounter.

Akhtar wrote, "Fact: This morning while Mitch Starc was batting in the test match against Pakistan, his wife Alyssa Healy was batting against Pakistan Womens in the Womens World Cup encounter. It could be the very first such incident taken place in the cricketing history."