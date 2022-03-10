'Chopped liver?' – Disgruntled Aamir Liaquat slams PM Imran for ignoring him during Karachi visit
'Chopped liver?' – Disgruntled Aamir Liaquat slams PM Imran for ignoring him during Karachi visit
KARACHI – Infamous TV host and estranged PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has once again criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for sidelining party’s legislators from he southeastern province.

The development comes as Prime Minister Imran Khan visited financial capital to meet the leadership of MQM-Pakistan a day after PDM alliance submitted a notice of resolution of no-confidence against the premier along with the requisition to summon NA session.

Khan during his visit to Sindh interacted with key allies, MQM and GDA, and also addressed a gathering of PTI MNAs in Sindh’s Governor House while the newlywed politician was not invited in the crucial meetup.

In a series of tweets, the scandalous politician takes a jibe saying PM did not want to meet him as he has now considered him only a 'chopped liver' and a 'tool for casting a vote’ in hard times.

Sharing a poetic tweet, the televangelist said the next meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan will be in the country’s federal capital Islamabad, while referring to the no trust motion.        

The development comes weeks after Sindh MPA approached party leadership to take disciplinary action against Aamir Liaquat who openly announced his allegiance to the founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

“Imran Khan is my prime minister but Altaf Hussain is still my Quaid,” said the 49-year-old lawmaker of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) at a ceremony in Karachi where he was invited as an honourary guest.

