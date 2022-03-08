Fifth International Pakistan Army Team Spirit competitions begin
Share
RAWALPINDI – The Fifth International Pakistan Army Team Spirit competitions opened at the National Counter Terrorism Centre on Tuesday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistan Army, eight teams from the Pakistan Army and eight teams from foreign armies, Jordan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Uzbekistan, are participating in one of the toughest competitions.
The three days long event is designed to test tactical skills, endurance and response of soldiers under extremely challenging real-time field scenarios.
Fifth International Pakistan Army Team Spirit competition has commenced at National Counter Terrorism Centerhttps://t.co/SB1hCQT6um pic.twitter.com/bMb2tOH0iL— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) March 8, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Australian cricketing couple makes history playing against Pakistan?11:59 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- Fifth International Pakistan Army Team Spirit competitions begin11:45 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- Oil goes further up as US bans Russian crude, UK announces phasing ...11:26 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan Navy seizes drugs worth 247million in joint operation with ...11:01 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- Pakistani security forces kill seven terrorists in Balochistan ...10:38 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- Shahid Afridi celebrates Women's Day with an adorable family picture08:47 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate International Women's Day09:02 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- IWD 2022: Pakistani women come together for Aurat March08:25 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022