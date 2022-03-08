Fifth International Pakistan Army Team Spirit competitions begin

RAWALPINDI – The Fifth International Pakistan Army Team Spirit competitions opened at the National Counter Terrorism Centre on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistan Army, eight teams from the Pakistan Army and eight teams from foreign armies, Jordan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Uzbekistan, are participating in one of the toughest competitions.

The three days long event is designed to test tactical skills, endurance and response of soldiers under extremely challenging real-time field scenarios.